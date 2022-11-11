Julian Donoher, 46, told the frightened store worker “my twin brother looks exactly like me – so if anything happens to you it’s not me”.

The threat came following a row with the retail worker days earlier when Donoher, of Heanor, failed to get a refund for a faulty Xbox controller.

Derby Crown Court heard how on March 6 - after being told he needed to produce a receipt – Donoher replied “you better f****** sort it for me”.

Julian Donoher, 46, was jailed for 28 months.

Stefan Fox, prosecuting, said Donoher became “increasingly aggressive and angry”, threatening to take the employee’s “jaw off” - which prompted him to push a panic alarm.

However, five days later on March 6 Donoher entered the same store in Ilkeston and told the worker: “If something happens to you it’s not me and I can’t be done for it.

"My twin brother looks exactly like me – I’ll be waiting for you around Ilkeston.”

After his arrest for second visit to the shop Donoher told police: “The little p**** still owes me £60.”

Donoher, of Ormonde Street, admitted common assault, witness intimidation, threatening behaviour and breaching bail.

The March offences in Ilkeston came while he was on bail for a Langley Mill burglary in which he and a co-defendant caused thousands of pounds of damage stealing copper from an empty house in September 22, 2021.

Mr Fox, prosecuting, said around 11.30pm the landlord owner of the house saw a figure “jumping up and down” inside.

When disturbed by the owner Donoher and his accomplice Mark Ososki fled – however the owner found “extensive damage had been caused”.

The property’s boiler had been ripped off the wall, floorboards had been ripped up and copper piping was found “piled up” inside.

A large amount of blood left at the scene – caused by injury to Ososki breaking a glass panel to gain entry – fingerprints and CCTV footage identified both defendants.

The court heard Donoher had a staggering 20 previous convictions for 73 offences including dishonesty, multiple frauds and ABH.

While Ososki, 41, of Elnor Street, Heanor, had three convictions for four offences.

Judge Jonathan Bennett told both defendants the burglary would have been “frightening” for the owner and meant a “substantial degree of loss”.

Addressing Dononher about the shop incident, he said: “This was an appalling piece of conduct – you were being very frightening.

"Frightening for him, for the customers and other members of staff and it wasn’t just for two minutes.

"You behaved in a quite intimidating way towards him – making threats and all sorts. Only immediate custody is warranted for threatening a witness.”

Donoher, who also admitted burglary, was jailed for 28 months.

However the judge noted Ososki, who admitted burglary, had a previous record which was “nowhere near” his co-defendant’s and there was a “realistic” prospect for rehabilitation.

Ososki was handed a two-year community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days, a nine month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 12-month mental health treatment requirement.

