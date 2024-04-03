Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony McGrory’s crimes came to light when one of his victims reported how he had subjected them to numerous sexual assaults and rapes over an 18-month period.

In a statement read out in court, one of the victims spoke of the impact McGrory’s offending has had on her: “I am not the same woman anymore. I don’t trust anyone easily and I’ve had and am still having a long hard battle with PTSD.

“I can have panic attacks at any time. I am fighting every day against the demons that Anthony McGrory left.”

McGrory was arrested and subsequently charged with five counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of causing a male to engage in penetrative sexual activity and assault by penetration.

The 38-year-old, of Field Court, Kilburn, admitted the offences and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 15 March when he was jailed for 26 years with an extended licence period of eight years. He must also sign the sex offender’s register for life.

Detective Constable Kerry Patterson, who led the investigation, said: “McGrory is a sexual predator whose actions have devastated the lives of three people.

“All of them will continue to have to deal with the effects of his behaviour for many years to come so I hope that knowing he is now behind bars for some considerable time will bring them some comfort and allow them to begin looking to the future.

“I’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault to please come forward and talk to us. We will listen without judgement and support you throughout. It doesn’t matter how long ago the offences took place, we will work to bring those responsible to justice.”

Derbyshire Police run a dedicated Rape and Sexual Assault online reporting tool where anyone can report something that happened to them or someone else. The reports can be anonymous.

Survivors of sexual assaults can also receive support from SV2 – a Derbyshire-based organisation who supports victims of sexual violence.