Derbyshire crime: Police issue 23 photos of people wanted in connection with crimes reported across Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Ilkeston, Bolsover Castle and more

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:08 BST
Officers have issued images of people they would like to speak to in connection with alleged crimes across Derbyshire.

Derbyshire police have issued a number of CCTV images in connection with crimes across the county.

Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Anyone who can recognise the people pictured is ask to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.

1. Police issue photos of people wanted in connection with crimes

Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

This person is sought in connection with a theft at Green Lane, Derby which took place on, Friday September 12. Crime reference: 25000539889

2. Police issue photos of people wanted in connection with crimes reported across Derbyshire

Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

These people are sought in connection with theft at Morrisons at Bakewell Road in Buxton, which took place on, Thursday, October 2. Crime reference: 25000588495.

3. Police issue photos of people wanted in connection with crimes reported across Derbyshire

Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Police are looking for this person in connection with theft at Boots on High Street in Swadlincote, which took place on Tuesday, September 2. Crime reference: 25000517688.

4. Police issue photos of people wanted in connection with crimes reported across Derbyshire

Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

