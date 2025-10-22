Derbyshire police have issued a number of CCTV images in connection with crimes across the county.
Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
Anyone who can recognise the people pictured is ask to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.
This person is sought in connection with a theft at Green Lane, Derby which took place on, Friday September 12. Crime reference: 25000539889 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
These people are sought in connection with theft at Morrisons at Bakewell Road in Buxton, which took place on, Thursday, October 2. Crime reference: 25000588495. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
Police are looking for this person in connection with theft at Boots on High Street in Swadlincote, which took place on Tuesday, September 2. Crime reference: 25000517688. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary