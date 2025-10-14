Derbyshire police have issued a number of CCTV images in connection with crimes across the county.
Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
Anyone who can recognise the people pictured is ask to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.
1. Police issue photos of people wanted in connection with crimes
Derbyshire police have issued a number of CCTV images in connection with crimes across the county. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Police issue photos of people wanted in connection with crimes reported across Derbyshire
This person is sought in connection with theft at B&M in Swadlincote, which took place on, Monday September 22. Crime reference: 25000564576 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Police issue photos of people wanted in connection with crimes reported across Derbyshire
This person is also sought in connection with theft at B&M in Swadlincote, which took place on, Monday September 22. Crime reference: 25000564576 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Police issue photos of people wanted in connection with crimes reported across Derbyshire
Police are looking for these people in connection with a theft by finding at an Aldi store in Somercotes on Monday, September 8. Crime reference: 25*531398 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary