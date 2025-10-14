Derbyshire crime: Police issue 21 photos of people wanted in connection with crimes reported across Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Ilkeston, Dronfield, Swadlincote, Matlock and more

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Oct 2025, 21:51 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 11:04 BST
Officers have issued images of people they would like to speak to in connection with alleged crimes across Derbyshire.

Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Anyone who can recognise the people pictured is ask to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.

This person is sought in connection with theft at B&M in Swadlincote, which took place on, Monday September 22. Crime reference: 25000564576

This person is sought in connection with theft at B&M in Swadlincote, which took place on, Monday September 22. Crime reference: 25000564576 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

This person is also sought in connection with theft at B&M in Swadlincote, which took place on, Monday September 22. Crime reference: 25000564576

This person is also sought in connection with theft at B&M in Swadlincote, which took place on, Monday September 22. Crime reference: 25000564576 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Police are looking for these people in connection with a theft by finding at an Aldi store in Somercotes on Monday, September 8. Crime reference: 25*531398

Police are looking for these people in connection with a theft by finding at an Aldi store in Somercotes on Monday, September 8. Crime reference: 25*531398 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

