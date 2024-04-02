Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The theft occurred on Friday, January 19 at Home Bargains, Carnworth Drive, Clay Cross, between 10.30 am and 11 am, when just under £1,000 worth of items were stolen.

Today (April 2) officers have released a CCTV image, in the hope that someone may be able to recognise the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

Officers have issued a CCTV image after a thief targeted Home Bargains store at Carnworth Drive in Clay Cross.

Anyone who has any information that could help, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods and quote 24*38037:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101