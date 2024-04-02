Derbyshire crime: Police appeal after items worth £1k stolen from Derbyshire Home Bargains store
The theft occurred on Friday, January 19 at Home Bargains, Carnworth Drive, Clay Cross, between 10.30 am and 11 am, when just under £1,000 worth of items were stolen.
Today (April 2) officers have released a CCTV image, in the hope that someone may be able to recognise the man.
Police are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who has any information that could help, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods and quote 24*38037:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website