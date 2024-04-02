Derbyshire crime: Police appeal after items worth £1k stolen from Derbyshire Home Bargains store

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Clay Cross.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The theft occurred on Friday, January 19 at Home Bargains, Carnworth Drive, Clay Cross, between 10.30 am and 11 am, when just under £1,000 worth of items were stolen.

Today (April 2) officers have released a CCTV image, in the hope that someone may be able to recognise the man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

Officers have issued a CCTV image after a thief targeted Home Bargains store at Carnworth Drive in Clay Cross.Officers have issued a CCTV image after a thief targeted Home Bargains store at Carnworth Drive in Clay Cross.
Officers have issued a CCTV image after a thief targeted Home Bargains store at Carnworth Drive in Clay Cross.

Anyone who has any information that could help, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods and quote 24*38037:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website