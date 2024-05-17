Derbyshire crime: Men arrested for drug dealing and weapon seized after police enter property
Officers carried out a warrant at a property in Wood Street, Ilkeston, on Wednesday, May 15.
Two men, aged 47 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and have been bailed pending further enquiries.
A quantity of drugs was seized along with a bladed article linked to drug supply.
Anyone who has any information about drugs being sold, is asked contact Derbyshire police, in confidence, at any time using any of the below methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.