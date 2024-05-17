Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested two men and seized a number of items linked to drug dealing in Ilkeston.

Officers carried out a warrant at a property in Wood Street, Ilkeston, on Wednesday, May 15.

Two men, aged 47 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quantity of drugs was seized along with a bladed article linked to drug supply.

Officers carried out a warrant at a property in Wood Street, Ilkeston, on Wednesday, May 15.

Anyone who has any information about drugs being sold, is asked contact Derbyshire police, in confidence, at any time using any of the below methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.