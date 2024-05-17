Derbyshire crime: Man charged as ketamine found in car after stop search
A man from Heanor has been charged with possession of drugs after a stop search.
The incident happened when a vehicle failed to stop for officers in February - but was stopped later the same night and searched.
The occupants of the vehicle were detained and a quantity of Ketamine was found .
Now Connor Sinclair, 27, of Ray Street, Heanor, has been charged with possession of Class B drugs. Sinclair has been bailed to attend Derby Magistrates Court.