Derbyshire crime: Man charged as ketamine found in car after stop search

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th May 2024, 11:17 BST
A man from Heanor has been charged with possession of drugs after a stop search.

The incident happened when a vehicle failed to stop for officers in February - but was stopped later the same night and searched.

The occupants of the vehicle were detained and a quantity of Ketamine was found .

Now Connor Sinclair, 27, of Ray Street, Heanor, has been charged with possession of Class B drugs. Sinclair has been bailed to attend Derby Magistrates Court.