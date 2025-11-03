Derbyshire crash driver arrested after failing roadside drug test

A driver has been arrested after failing a roadside drug test when his car left the road and crashed into trees in Derbyshire.

​Members of the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood team reported they attended the incident, on Brookhill Lane, in Pinxton, to help colleagues after the car left the road at 6.30pm on October 31.

Only one vehicle was involved and the road was temporarily closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident safely.

A police spokesperson said: “After checks were completed 2 males were stop​-searched with one in possession of Class B drugs. The driver failed a roadside drug test for which he was arrested.

“The driver has been released under investigation pending blood results. Thankfully no serious injuries.”