Council house provider in Derbyshire warns of bogus workmen trying to enter homes
A company that manages council housing in Derbyshire is warning residents of bogus workmen attempting to gain access to homes.
Rykneld Homes said that they have received reports of bogus workmen claiming to represent the company turning up at homes to carry out repairs that have not been arranged.
A company spokesperson reminded residents that repairs are carried out by appointment with customers, and that all of their operatives carry ID badges.
People are being urged not to let callers into their homes if they are claiming to be carrying out maintenance on behalf of Rykneld Homes or North East Derbyshire District Council. Any incidents should be reported to Rykneld on 01246 217670.
Rykneld Homes is responsible for the management, maintenance and improvement of almost 8,000 properties on behalf of North East Derbyshire District Council.