Derbyshire cop urinated in public place and poured drink over woman on night out in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The behaviour of former Constable Luke Walton on a night out in Chesterfield earlier this year was deemed “purely unacceptable” and was worthy of damaging Derbyshire police’s reputation and causing humiliation to a fellow police officer.

Top ranks at Derbyshire police say they have been “horrified” to learn of the former officer’s behaviour. PC Walton’s “inappropriate” actions were at the centre of a police misconduct hearing held on Friday, October 27, where it was found serious allegations against his conduct on the night of February 4 were proved and amounted to gross misconduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Constable Walton’s policing career now lies in tatters after he resigned from his role only months after joining the force as a constable in October 2022. It was concluded he would have been dismissed had he not resigned due to the serious breaches found against him and has been placed on the barred list.

The misconduct hearing took place at Derbyshire Constabulary\'s headquarters in Ripley. Image by Nigel Slater (LDRS).

It was heard that PC Walton had visited Chesterfield’s Victoria Inn pub whilst off-duty with colleagues and was drunk. In the public toilets, PC Walton was involved in a phone call in which he used inappropriate racial language.

When he returned from the toilet and joined colleagues, he again used the same language in their company. It was heard PC Walton was “loud and boisterous” and identified himself as a police officer openly during his conversations.

Later in the evening it was heard how PC Walton visited Chesterfield train station where he had an interaction with a man and a woman. The woman at the time was in a state of distress. PC Walton asked the man if he had abused her. He replied stating he had not, but her father had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly afterwards, it was heard how PC Walton then made inappropriate comments about “sorting out” the man he had seen and/or the father of the woman – inferring he would commit a violent act. He then showed his warrant card to them, gave out his name and identified himself as a police officer before inviting them to find him on Facebook.

PC Walton’s colleague said that the information he received at the station should have been reported in a formal manner, But the officer in question responded with “win some lose some you can’t win them all’’. It was concluded, as fact, he failed to “take any steps to identify the woman as a victim of crime or cause further enquiries to be made to permit the matter to be investigated”.

After leaving the train station and heading back towards Chesterfield town centre with a colleague, PC Walton started to “openly urinate” as he walked, despite it being a public place. This was found to inappropriate conduct as it amounted to a public nuisance.

At the town’s Apartment bar, PC Walton and his colleague met with a female colleague who was wearing a dress with a low neckline. The female officer tapped the top of the bottle PC Walton was holding with the bottom of the bottle she was drinking from. This caused the drink inside to froth over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Walton then “subsequently poured his drink over the officer’s cleavage” whilst saying an expletive to her which suggested it was an intentional act. This caused the female officer to feel distressed and humiliated.

The former officer did not attend the misconduct hearing. Chief Constable Rachel Swann, who chaired the hearing, said the behaviour of PC Walton undermined public confidence in policing and caused humiliation.

A statement following the misconduct hearing by Deputy Chief Constable Simon Blatchly said: “The behaviour of former officer Luke Walton has absolutely no place in policing. I am, as is every member of the force, horrified by what was heard during the hearing and I welcome him being placed on the barred list.