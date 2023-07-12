News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Derbyshire car wash raided in immigration crackdown

Police and immigration officers visited a Shirebrook car wash after “reports of people working illegally”.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

No arrests were made and no police action was needed during the visit to Shirebrook Shiny Hand Car Wash, on Langwith Road, yesterday, July 11.

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team were assisted by Bolsover and Clowne colleagues for the visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Bolsover team spokesman said: “We attended one of the local car washes due to reports of people working illegally.

Police and immigration officers attended Shirebrook Shiny Hand Car Wash, Langwith Road, Shirebrook, following reports of people working illegally. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)Police and immigration officers attended Shirebrook Shiny Hand Car Wash, Langwith Road, Shirebrook, following reports of people working illegally. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)
Police and immigration officers attended Shirebrook Shiny Hand Car Wash, Langwith Road, Shirebrook, following reports of people working illegally. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)
Most Popular

“Reports of people working illegally while being in this country seeking asylum is taken seriously by immigration.

“Joint working between the police and immigration is an efficient way of locating offenders breaching their terms of entry into the UK.

“Nothing was required from the Police on this occasion and no arrests were made.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information to report is urged to call police on 101, or, alternatively, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. In an emergency, call 999.

Police and immigration officers attended Shirebrook Shiny Hand Car Wash, Langwith Road, Shirebrook, following reports of people working illegally. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)Police and immigration officers attended Shirebrook Shiny Hand Car Wash, Langwith Road, Shirebrook, following reports of people working illegally. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)
Police and immigration officers attended Shirebrook Shiny Hand Car Wash, Langwith Road, Shirebrook, following reports of people working illegally. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)