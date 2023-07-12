No arrests were made and no police action was needed during the visit to Shirebrook Shiny Hand Car Wash, on Langwith Road, yesterday, July 11.

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team were assisted by Bolsover and Clowne colleagues for the visit.

A Bolsover team spokesman said: “We attended one of the local car washes due to reports of people working illegally.

Police and immigration officers attended Shirebrook Shiny Hand Car Wash, Langwith Road, Shirebrook, following reports of people working illegally. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)

“Reports of people working illegally while being in this country seeking asylum is taken seriously by immigration.

“Joint working between the police and immigration is an efficient way of locating offenders breaching their terms of entry into the UK.

“Nothing was required from the Police on this occasion and no arrests were made.”

Anyone with information to report is urged to call police on 101, or, alternatively, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. In an emergency, call 999.