The survey conducted by Savanta on behalf of the charity Changing Faces included over a thousand people with a visible difference, such as a mark or a scar.

49% of those with a visible difference reported they have to contend with hostile behaviours, like stares and bullying. This has been steadily increasing since 2019 when 34% of respondents reported these experiences.

The charity says that younger respondents are even more likely to experience hostile behaviour because of their visible difference, with two in three of those aged 18-34, reporting hostile behaviours.

Bronwen Henthorn, a Changing Faces campaigner from Dronfield, has experienced stares and comments due to her bilateral cleft lip and palate and amniotic band syndrome.

On top of that survey found that 33% of people with a visible difference or disfigurement have experienced hate crime.

Bronwen Henthorn, a Changing Faces campaigner from Dronfield, has reached out to the Police and Crime Commissioner in Derbyshire to ask for more support.

Bronwen, who has a bilateral cleft lip and palate and amniotic band syndrome, said: “I shouldn’t have to feel lucky that I haven’t experienced hate. The stares and comments I receive are already unacceptable. I’ve heard so many concerning experiences from people in the visible difference community and I don’t want to be the next person to add hate to my story.

“That’s why I’ve written to the Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, calling on them to ensure that people with visible differences are supported by their local police force to report hostile behaviour when they experience it. We don’t want it to take a tragedy for people to take this issue seriously.

“A visible difference shouldn’t make you a target for abuse and hate, but too often, it does. Change needs to happen, and there are ways that everyone can help, whether that’s reporting hateful comments you have seen online, becoming an ally to someone in need, or calling the Police in an emergency situation.