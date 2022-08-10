Derbyshire business fined £300 by council for failing to prove they were disposing waste correctly

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East Derbyshire District Council have issued a £300 fixed penalty to a business owner for failing to prove they had appropriate arrangements in place for their commercial waste.

The business owner was given the opportunity to become compliant but failed to follow initial advice provided by an enforcement officer, resulting in a fixed penalty notice being served – which has been paid.

Businesses are legally required to retain documentation that shows their waste is collected by licenced waste collectors and disposed of correctly for up to two years.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s cabinet member for environmental services, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We recognise the vast majority of businesses do the right thing, and we thank those for continuing to do so.