Derbyshire business fined £300 by council for failing to prove they were disposing waste correctly

North East Derbyshire District Council have issued a £300 fixed penalty to a business owner for failing to prove they had appropriate arrangements in place for their commercial waste.
The business owner was given the opportunity to become compliant but failed to follow initial advice provided by an enforcement officer, resulting in a fixed penalty notice being served – which has been paid.
Businesses are legally required to retain documentation that shows their waste is collected by licenced waste collectors and disposed of correctly for up to two years.
North East Derbyshire District Council’s cabinet member for environmental services, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We recognise the vast majority of businesses do the right thing, and we thank those for continuing to do so.
“The only way to ensure minimum impact on the environment and deter fly-tipping is by disposing of commercial waste correctly, which is why we are trying to do proactive work to ensure this is the case. We hope this action serves as a warning to local business owners who aren’t doing so to comply with the legal requirements and prove they dispose of their waste correctly.”