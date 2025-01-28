Derbyshire burglars smash door and steal valuables before fleeing scene in red Mercedes
The incident occurred at a property in Sheffield Road, Killamarsh between 6.15 pm and 6.45 pm on Friday, January 10.
Offenders wearing dark clothing and face coverings smashed the doors to the property and stole cash and jewellery, including rings which are engraved with the names George and Jennifer as well as a Diabetes 50 years medal.
The suspects then fled the scene in a red Mercedes which was parked in Sheffield Road.
Derbyshire police have now launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT said: “We know a number of people were walking and driving past the area at the time of the incident and we are keen to speak to them, as well as anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage.”
Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000018905:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.