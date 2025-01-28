Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating a burglary in Killamarsh are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at a property in Sheffield Road, Killamarsh between 6.15 pm and 6.45 pm on Friday, January 10.

Offenders wearing dark clothing and face coverings smashed the doors to the property and stole cash and jewellery, including rings which are engraved with the names George and Jennifer as well as a Diabetes 50 years medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspects then fled the scene in a red Mercedes which was parked in Sheffield Road.

The incident occurred at a property in Sheffield Road, Killamarsh on Friday, January 10 when offenders wearing dark clothing and face coverings smashed the doors to the property and stolen cash and jewellery.

Derbyshire police have now launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT said: “We know a number of people were walking and driving past the area at the time of the incident and we are keen to speak to them, as well as anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage.”

Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000018905:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.