Baby Jacob Crouch died “in his cot, alone” on December 30 2020 at his home near Swadlincote.

He is said to have suffered a “culture of cruelty” at the hands of stepdad Craig Crouch, 39, and mum Gemma Barton, 32.

Derby Crown Court heard the baby had suffered peritonitis – an inflammation of the lining of abdominal organs – after suffering at least 39 rib fractures in a minimum of four separate assaults.

Baby Jacob Crouch suffered “multiple maltreatment overnight” “on multiple occasions” before his death, a court heard

He also had 19 visible bruises at the time of his death.

Today (Thursday) paediatrician registrar and A&E consultant Dr Sarah Dixon confirmed for a jury at the couple’s trial that the child’s abdominal injuries were caused by “kicking”, “punching” or “stomping”, in her professional opinion.

Reading from her report on Jacob’s injuries, she added: “They are the mechanisms of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.”

The jury saw photographs showing Jacob in the bath, in nappies and being fed before his death with marks and bruises on his face, head, legs and back.

Dr Dixon said in an excerpt read out from her report: “In my opinion he (Jacob) experienced “physical maltreatment overnight on multiple occasions”.

The trial heard previously that Barton put Jacob’s various injuries to his “bruising easily”.

During cross-examination the doctor was asked whether the marks and bruises could have been explained by a “bleeding disorder” making him more prone to bruising.

She said: “In my opinion the likelihood is very low – there’s an index of suspicion.

"In Jacob’s situation, personal history was that he was bruising far more than is usual for his age.

"If he had been born with a blood condition that made him prone to bleeding and bruising it would still require trauma to cause the bruising.

"A baby with bleeding disorders does not tend to have a lot of bruises."

The doctor added that as babies with bleeding disorders became more mobile, bruising would normally appear in areas such as shins as they fall over.

However Jacob’s were evident in areas such as the “fleshy part of the cheek” and the “ear”.

In various photos the jury saw bruises to Jacob’s cheeks, forehead and hip as well as marks to his legs, back and fingers.

Discussing one photo showing the baby at bath time with visible scabs to his fingers, the doctor spoke of possible “bite marks” and “punctures” which “could have resulted from a bite”.

She described a large bruise to the baby's hip as “blunt-force impact” while she said red marks on his inner thigh were indicative of “localised compression at those points.”

Dr Dixon said a “red mark or bruise” shown in a photo on Jacob’s back as he was being held “matched the timing” of breaks to his ribs.

In further evidence Dr Richard Bowker, a consultant paediatrician, described his examination of the baby after his death – on December 30, 2020.

Among other unexplained bruises and marks were four “fingertip” bruises on Jacob’s left thigh with an opposing “thumbprint” bruise.

He confirmed that Barton had accounted for Jacob’s facial bruising with a fall into a box of stacking bricks – however neither she nor Crouch had any explanation for any of the other marks or bruises found on the infant.

Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor and Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Swadlincote, both deny murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, causing a child to suffer serious physical harm and three counts of child cruelty.