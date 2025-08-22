Derbyshire animal beatings soar by 86 per cent in four years, figures show

Reports of animal beatings in Derbyshire have soared by 86 per cent during the last four years, RSPCA figures show.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024 there were 286 reports across the county, with 69 in the summer months compared with 37 during the summer of 2020.

Across England and Wales, there has been a 105 per cent rise over the last four years – with 1,613 in July and August 2020 and 3,304 in July and August 2024 – which equates to four beatings reported every hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA says year-on-year the number of beating reports has risen by 10 per cent and the charity is braced for this to continue to climb this summer.

Reports of animal beatings in Derbyshire have soared by 86 per cent during the last four years

The RSPCA’s Ian Briggs called the data “really distressing and stark”. He added: “One report of an animal being beaten every half an hour is a horrible thought – but sadly this is the reality in summer when our cruelty line receives a beating report every 30 minutes.

"It isn’t clear why there has been such a dramatic increase in abuse against animals but what is clear is that animals are suffering at the hands of people on a much bigger scale than many people realise."

It is possible, says the charity, that the prevalence of CCTV footage, doorbell cameras and smartphones could account for the increase in reports – as abusers are more likely to be caught on camera, uploaded to social media or reported directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian added: “They provide a view of society that we never had before, meaning that animal beatings are more likely to be caught on camera in supermarket car parks, on streets, in lifts, and even behind closed doors in the home - giving us the evidence we need.”

In 2024 there were 286 reports across the county, with 69 in the summer months compared with 37 during the summer of 2020

The charity is highlighting these stark figures as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign. Ian added: “This is why our campaign is so important to highlight that for thousands of animals, summer is a season of pain and suffering when cruelty peaks.

"As the RSPCA braces to help tackle animal cruelty we need your help now more than ever to continue to rescue animals in desperate need of care.”

More information can be found at rspca.org.uk/endcruelty