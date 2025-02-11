Derbyshire accountant stabbed man in ‘show of bravado’ with ‘gangster accent'

A budding accountant who stabbed a man in “a show of bravado” after making threats in a “gangster accent” was dubbed an “idiot” that would be "eaten for breakfast by proper criminals."

Elliot Evans, now 21, of Storth Lane, South Normanton, turned up at an address on Diamond Avenue, Kirkby with two other “unknown” men, at 12.30pm on January 28, last year, Stuart Pattinson, prosecuting, told Nottingham Crown Court.

He demanded drugs before producing a large kitchen knife with a six-inch blade.

But his victim hit him twice in the face and a scuffle ensued. Evans was restrained on the ground while the other two men attempted to kick the victim.

Nottingham Crown Court.

During the struggle Evans stabbed his victim in the leg, leaving a four-centimetre-long wound which required five stitches and physical therapy for months afterwards.

In a statement, Evans' victim said the incident was witnessed by his elderly mother, who was left “very anxious and fearful,” and he has decided to move house as his family “no longer feels safe in our own home”.

On Tuesday, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him he had the “misfortune” to listen to the threats Evans made before the attack.

“You sound like an idiot, fam,” he said. “You sound pathetic, innit. I don't suppose your parents have heard the threats. They would be mortified.

"You are a white boy, you're not from a gang. What on earth are you doing pretending to be something you're not?

"Think about “What if”. If you had killed him, life imprisonment for murder. Minimum term, 25 whole years. You wouldn't be 21 any more when you came out, you would be 46. How clever is that? Throwing everything away.

"Your parents must be heartbroken. Grow up before it is too late. You get this one chance and you will not get another."

Daniel Scothern, mitigating, said Evans, who has no previous convictions, made "a show of bravado" which was in “stark contrast” to the figure he presented in court on Tuesday.

Following the incident Evans gained a job with an accountancy firm, which ended yesterday, and he hopes to pursue a career in that field.

Evans admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years, on Tuesday.