A Derbyshire teenager has been arrested after he was found carrying a knife.

A young male has been arrested for carrying a bladed article in a public place after officers from Ilkeston SNT performed a stop search following a report made by the public.

The 14-year-old from Ilkeston has been questioned and released on police bail while inquiries continue.

PC Wright of Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “It is a common misconception that carrying a knife will make you feel safe, however statistics show that seven out of 10 people carrying a knife will have their own knife used against them. It is against the law to carry a knife in a public place and carries a sentence of up to hour years in prison, even if it is not used.

“We are continuing to work hard to target knife crime and anti-social behaviour, and to keep our communities safe. We will always look to develop any information we receive and investigate further.”