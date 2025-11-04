Delivery drivers attacked in Derbyshire town centre amid spate of incidents – as police increase patrols in the area

Two delivery drivers have been attacked amid a series of incidents in a Derbyshire town centre – with increased police patrols aiming to help tackle the rise in crime.

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of recent incidents in Bolsover town centre – with a pair of delivery drivers being assaulted at Domino’s Pizza on Town End.

A team spokesperson said: “We are aware of a recent increase in anti-social behaviour around the town centre, particularly at Domino’s Pizza. Over the past few days, two delivery drivers have been assaulted, and reports suggest groups of youths are gathering near the graveyard and library area.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and is being actively addressed by officers from Staveley Police Station and the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team. We are increasing patrols in the area, especially during evenings and weekends, and have requested support from the Local Authority’s Enforcement Team to deploy their camera van for additional coverage.

“We urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about the impact of these actions. Businesses and staff deserve to operate safely and without fear.

“If you witness any suspicious or concerning behaviour, please report it via 101 or online here. Let’s work together to keep Bolsover safe.”