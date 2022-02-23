At around 12.35pm on Wednesday, February 23, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were attending an incident in Bakewell.

They found that a delivery driver had collided with an elderly pedestrian in the town, knocking him to the floor.

Fortunately, the man only sustained minor injuries. Officers from the DDRU reported the driver for driving without due care and attention.