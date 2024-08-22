Delivery driver attacked while dropping parcel off during robbery in Derbyshire
The incident occurred at around 10.40am on August 9, when a delivery driver was approached by two men while delivering items in Luccombe Drive, Derby.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The men assaulted the driver and stole the parcel he was holding, as well as attempting to steal his mobile phone, before running off.
“We are keen to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident, as they may have information which could help with our investigation.”
If you recognise these men, or have any information about the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*473497:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.