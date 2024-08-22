Delivery driver attacked while dropping parcel off during robbery in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Police are attempting to trace two men after a delivery driver was assaulted and robbed.

The incident occurred at around 10.40am on August 9, when a delivery driver was approached by two men while delivering items in Luccombe Drive, Derby.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The men assaulted the driver and stole the parcel he was holding, as well as attempting to steal his mobile phone, before running off.

“We are keen to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident, as they may have information which could help with our investigation.”

These are the man that officers are trying to locate.

If you recognise these men, or have any information about the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*473497:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.