Deliveries suspended on Chesterfield street after postman ‘attacked by a dog’

Royal Mail has suspended deliveries on a Chesterfield road as a ‘last resort’ after a postman was attacked by a dog.

The incident happened on Ashcroft Drive, Old Whittington, on Tuesday (October 8).

The attack happened on Ashcroft Drive. Pic: Google Images.

One resident said it was ‘outrageous’ he had to travel into town to pick up letters and parcels ‘because someone else’s dog bit a postman’.

But a Royal Mail spokesperson said the firm takes dog attacks ‘very seriously’ and that its ‘first priority is to ensure the welfare and safety of staff, who provide a valuable service’.

They added: “All those affected have been properly notified of the suspension and we are awaiting a response from the owners to confirm what actions they have put in place to prevent the dog getting loose in future. The police have also been informed.

“It is very distressing when one of our people is attacked or worried by a dog while carrying out their job.

“Suspending deliveries is often a last resort, as we recognise the vast majority of dog owners are very responsible and keep their pets under control. We continue to appeal to dog owners and their families to help reduce the numbers of attacks, particularly at the door and in the garden.”​

