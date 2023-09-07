Daniel Khalife: nationwide search for terror suspect accused of working for Iran as Derbyshire Constabulary share appeal

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife

Khalife, 21, escaped from HMP Wandsworth yesterday morning (September 6) by reprotedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery van.

An urgent manhunt is now underway for the soldier-turned-terror suspect who, it can be revealed, stands accused of gathering information for Iran.

The former solider was arrested in January of this year and was remanded in custody awaiting trial on terror offences and charges of passing information ‘useful to an enemy’ in breach of the Official Secrets Act.

A major operation is in place to track down the fugitive though it is feared he may well have fled the country.

A major operation is in place to track down the fugitive though it is feared he may well have fled the country.

Derbyshire Constabulary has shared an appeal on social media as part of the nationwide appeal - with Khalife potentially anywhere.

Dominic Murphy, counter terrorism commander at the Met Police, has said: “I am urgently appealing to the public to help us find Daniel Khalife who could be at large anywhere in the UK. Whilst he presents a low risk please don't approach Daniel Khalife, call 999 and the police will respond wherever you’re calling from in the country.”

Khalife began serving with the British Army in 2018 and was based at the Beacon Barracks - the Ministry of Defence’s Stafford military base. He reportedly worked as a computer network engineer.

He has been described as having short brown hair, being of slim build, and around 6ft2.

Questions have been raised over why Khalife was awaiting trial in a Category B jail - the second highest level of security - instead of a Category A, where those facing terror-related charges are usually placed.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has ordered an investigation into why Khalife was held in the Cat B prison and an additional investigation into the what has happened.

Delays have been reported at ports and airports with additional security checks in place in an attempt to prevent Khalife from leaving the country.