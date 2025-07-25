‘Dangerous’ Derbyshire driver disqualified after putting other motorists and workmen at risk
Back in April 2025, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team witnessed a male driving in a dangerous manner - with the motorist being reported for the offence.
A team spokesperson said: “The male took it upon himself to overtake several stationary vehicles at temporary traffic lights in Matlock Bath, without knowing whether there were any other vehicles travelling towards him.
“This not only put himself at risk, but also other road users and the workmen working on the retaining wall.”
“Stephen Yates, 71, of Brunswood Road, Matlock Bath, has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.
“After this time he will then need to take an extended driving test. He was also ordered to pay a fine/costs totalling £579.”