‘Dangerous’ Chesterfield driver watched by cops as he flouted driving ban

Francis Scott, of Sales Avenue, New Tupton, was arrested for driving while disqualified and without insurance on Rigg Lane, Ravenshead, on July 22, last year, Mansfield magistrates were told.

The court heard he was banned for dangerous driving last year and received an 18-month community order which is due to expire in October.

He has five previous convictions for 10 offences.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Scott had arranged to sell his vehicle to his ex-partner and insurance was arranged for her to drive it.

He was the passenger while she test drove it but they heard an unusual noise and stopped to find out the cause.

"Foolishly he got into the driver's seat and went a short distance while under observation by the police," said Mr Higginbotham.

"It's conceded he does have a record but there are large gaps which suggest he is able to refrain from offending.

Scott, aged 40, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

"You could have been sent to prison today," the presiding magistrate told him. "It is likely you will be sent to prison if you are caught again."

He was disqualified from driving for ten months. He must also pass an extended re-test before he drives again from the earlier offence.