‘Dangerous’ biker jailed after mounting pavement in Derbyshire town and putting members of the public at risk in effort to evade police
Connor McGrath, 28, of Lydia Street, Accrington, Lancashire, was jailed for 29 weeks when he appeared before North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates Court.
A Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “McGrath was witnessed by officers on October 17 2024, driving his off-road motorbike on the Hurst Farm Estate in Matlock.
“McGrath was already a disqualified driver and he failed to stop when requested to do so by officers. He mounted the pavement and drove the off-road motorbike dangerously, putting members of the public at risk.
"McGrath was charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was already under a community order at the time and committed further offences whilst on this order.
"As well as being jailed for 29 weeks, McGrath was disqualified until an extended test is passed and was disqualified for a further three years and 98 days.
“Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team continues to get reports of off-road motorbikes driving dangerously, and we make this very clear –we will find you and we will come for you.”