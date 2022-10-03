Damien Bendall Killamarsh murders accused trial set to begin tomorrow

The 32-year-old is accused of raping and murdering 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, killing her brother John, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.

He is also said to have murdered his partner Terri Harris, 35, who was mum to Lacey and John at their home in Killamarsh, in September last year.

Police discovered the four bodies after visiting the address and an inquest heard they all died of "horrific injuries". Bendall has yet to enter pleas to the charges.

Flowers at the scene - Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh.

His trial has so far been delayed three times following multiple hold-ups due to outstanding medical reports over the 32-year-old’s state of health.

The murder accused appeared in the dock at Derby Crown Court for the first time in January - when it was heard that his defence team awaited the results of medical scans.

The court heard it would not be disputed that Bendall caused the deaths.

Judge Nirmal Shant KC said "it is not an issue that the defendant caused the deaths" before adjourning the case for a trial to take place on March 21.

However during Bendall’s next appearance in March Judge Shant vacated the trial date due to delays in securing psychiatric reports.