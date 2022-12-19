Damien Bendall: Hearing for man charged with murder of partner and three children in Killamarsh delayed again

In October, Damien Bendall, 32, pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted the manslaughter of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, in an incident in Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh, last September. He denied raping 11-year-old Lacey.

In the more than 15 months since the killings, the court case has been beset by hold ups and complications, with trial dates moved and hearing after hearing relisted.

Now, it is understood another hearing that was booked for Derby Crown Court today (December 19) has been moved to Wednesday.

Damien Bendall is charged with the murder of a woman and three children at a home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield. The 32-year-old also denied a charge of rape but admitted four counts of manslaughter. Image: SWNS

At the hearing in October, prosecutor Louis Malby KC told the judge Bendall’s plea of guilty to manslaughter was “not acceptable to the crown”, and moved for a three-week trial that was meant to start in November, until that was also delayed while medical procedures were carried out.

Police were called to the house on Chandos Crescent on the morning of September 20 following a call to police by someone concerned for Bendall and the children’s welfare. When officers arrived, Terri, John Paul, Lacey and Connie were all found dead. Bendall was found wounded and rushed to hospital, where he was later arrested.

It is understood the 32-year-old was living at the address with Terri. Terri’s son, John Paul, was 13, her daughter Lacey was 11 and Lacey’s friend, Connie, was also 11.

The youngsters were all pupils at Outwood Academy City, Stradbroke.

