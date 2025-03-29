Damien Bendall: Derbyshire man charged with attempted murder over inmate hammer attack in prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prisoner from Killamarsh has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly bludgeoning another inmate with a hammer.

Damien Bendall, aged 35, formerly of Killamarsh, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a fellow prison inmate using a hammer at HMP Frankland.

He allegedly attacked the other prisoner during a workshop.

He appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court in February, and Teesside Crown Court on March 4.

He will next appear for a short hearing on May 21, 2025.

He is yet to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.