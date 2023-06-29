News you can trust since 1855
Dame Vivienne Westwood: no suspect identified in grave theft probe

Police investigating the theft of an urn and flowers from Dame Vivienne Westwood’s grave have filed the investigation.
By Oliver McManus
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST

Officers investigating the incident were unable to identify a suspect in connection with the reported thefts and no arrests were made.

The iconic fashion design, born in Tintwistle in Derbyshire, was buried in the village after her death last December.

Dame Vivienne was born in the village in 1941 and became one of Britain’s foremost fashion designers. She died in London on December 29 aged 81.

British Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood (Photo credit should read FIONA HANSON/AFP via Getty Images)British Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood (Photo credit should read FIONA HANSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Police were called to a report of the theft just after 6.20pm on Sunday, 28 May after a florist, who was tending to the grave, was told of the incident. Derbyshire police issued a public appeal for information and asked people who saw anything suspicious between Sunday, May 21 and Sunday, May 28 to contact them.

Issuing an update on Wednesday, June 28, a police spokesperson confirmed the case had now been filed with no suspects being identified.