Dale Martin: 30 people arrested in murder investigation after man dies in Derbyshire stabbing
Dale Martin, known to his family and friends as DJ, was fatally stabbed on Stenson Road in Derby on Sunday, June 15.
11 people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, nine on suspicion of assisting an offender, four for violent disorder, three for affray, two for possession of a weapon and one for perverting the course of justice.
Kaylen Kelly-Basi was charged with the possession of an offensive weapon that was found when carrying out a search in relation to the incident that took place earlier that evening on Oaklands Avenue, he has been remanded in custody. The remainder of the people arrested have been bailed with conditions.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The investigation is still very much ongoing, and we would still like to speak to anyone with information that could help our enquiries.”
A dedicated web portal has been set up for anyone who wants to share information with detectives online.
Anyone who can help with the investigation can also contact police using one of the below methods quoting reference number 25*347862
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.