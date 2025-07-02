Dale Martin: 30 people arrested in murder investigation after man dies in Derbyshire stabbing

A total of 30 people have now been arrested in relation to the investigation of the death of Dale Martin in Derby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Martin, known to his family and friends as DJ, was fatally stabbed on Stenson Road in Derby on Sunday, June 15.

11 people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, nine on suspicion of assisting an offender, four for violent disorder, three for affray, two for possession of a weapon and one for perverting the course of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaylen Kelly-Basi was charged with the possession of an offensive weapon that was found when carrying out a search in relation to the incident that took place earlier that evening on Oaklands Avenue, he has been remanded in custody. The remainder of the people arrested have been bailed with conditions.

Dale Martin, known to his family and friends as DJ, was fatally stabbed on Stenson Road in Derby on Sunday, June 15.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The investigation is still very much ongoing, and we would still like to speak to anyone with information that could help our enquiries.”

A dedicated web portal has been set up for anyone who wants to share information with detectives online.

Anyone who can help with the investigation can also contact police using one of the below methods quoting reference number 25*347862

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.