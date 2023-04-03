Dad admits murdering 11-year-old son in Derbyshire town
A father has admitted murdering his 11-year-old son.
Ambulance crews were called to Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park, on the afternoon of Saturday 18 June 2022 to reports that Mikey Harrison had suffered serious injuries - he died later that day.
His father, Michael Harrison, was charged with his murder in July 2022, and had previously admitted a charge of manslaughter but denied his murder.
He initially told the police that Mikey had suffered injuries as a result of falling out of a tree close to Shipley Country Park.
Today, Monday 3 April, appearing at Derby Crown Court, the 41-year-old of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, admitted to murdering Mikey.
He will be sentenced at a later date.