Dad admits murdering 11-year-old son in Derbyshire town

Ambulance crews were called to Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park, on the afternoon of Saturday 18 June 2022 to reports that Mikey Harrison had suffered serious injuries - he died later that day.

His father, Michael Harrison, was charged with his murder in July 2022, and had previously admitted a charge of manslaughter but denied his murder.

He initially told the police that Mikey had suffered injuries as a result of falling out of a tree close to Shipley Country Park.

Today, Monday 3 April, appearing at Derby Crown Court, the 41-year-old of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, admitted to murdering Mikey.