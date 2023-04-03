News you can trust since 1855
Dad admits murdering 11-year-old son in Derbyshire town

A father has admitted murdering his 11-year-old son.

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:17 BST

Ambulance crews were called to Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park, on the afternoon of Saturday 18 June 2022 to reports that Mikey Harrison had suffered serious injuries - he died later that day.

His father, Michael Harrison, was charged with his murder in July 2022, and had previously admitted a charge of manslaughter but denied his murder.

He initially told the police that Mikey had suffered injuries as a result of falling out of a tree close to Shipley Country Park.

Today, Monday 3 April, appearing at Derby Crown Court, the 41-year-old of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, admitted to murdering Mikey.

He will be sentenced at a later date.