Cyclist left with broken leg after hit and run in Derbyshire involving Toyota Aygo

The collision, involving a cyclist and a Toyota Aygo car, occurred on Stanley Street in Long Eaton at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, March 5.

The driver did not stop at the scene and the Toyota was later found abandoned on Gibb Street. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

The cyclist, a man in his fourties, suffered a broken leg in the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage. Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference 24*134099:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101