Criminals target historic Derbyshire National Trust site popular with visitors – costing thousands of pounds to repair
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team attended Kedleston Hall yesterday (Monday, October 6) to engage with staff regarding a number of lead thefts from the site.
A team spokesperson said: “While lead thefts and selling of it may be a quick fix financially for the offenders, for places like Kedleston Hall, it costs thousands of pounds for the National Trust to repair and replace the lead and damage.
“Kedleston Hall is a place of significant national heritage, and it is such a shame when offenders don’t respect this.”
Those with information about the theft were urged to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 25000556380: