Criminals locked up for serious Derbyshire crimes since January

Pictured here are offenders jailed since January for serious crimes in Derbyshire.

By Ben McVay
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST

They include murderers, thugs, perverts and rapists. In one awful case a Chesterfield man stabbed his partner 21 times with a kitchen knife.

While in another shocking incident a former boxer killed a father-of-one during a savage attack near the Crooked Spire.

Criminals locked up for serious Derbyshire crimes since January

2. Daniel Harris

Harris, 19, was jailed for 11-and-a-half-years for praising high-profile terrorist attacks in YouTube videos. Harris’ clips were commented on and referenced seven times by the man who murdered ten people in a racially-motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, USA, in May last year. The 19-year-old, of Lord Street, Glossop, was found guilty of five counts of encouraging terrorism and a further charge related to the possession of the 3D printer, with which he tried to make a gun. Photo: Derbyshire Police

3. Craig Mawby

Mawby, 40, was jailed for 33 months after he broke into a Chesterfield home, stealing kids' toys and other presents from under a Christmas tree. The victims returned to their home on Boythorpe Road after work on Tuesday 20 December 2022 to find just the remnants of wrapping paper. Mawby, of Ashbourne Road, Mackworth, sneaked in through an unlocked door before swiping a Harry Potter board game, Michael Kors trainers, a money wallet containing cash, bottles of alcohol, pyjamas, perfumes and a gold chain. Photo: Derbyshire Police

4. Aiden Farmer

Farmer, 28, was jailed for four years and one month after slashing a complete stranger across the face in an unprovoked attack in Bolsover. He approached his victim’s vehicle carrying a Stanley knife, reached in through the open window and slashed him across the face and then turned and walked away. His victim, a man in his 20s, was left with a 15cm cut from just under his eye to his chin - which required stitches. The defendant was arrested by police having been found living in a tent in the woods below Bolsover Castle. He admitted wounding, possession of an offensive weapon, supplying cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of diamorphine with intent to supply and supplying diamorphine. Photo: Derbsyhire Police

