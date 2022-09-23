News you can trust since 1855
Criminals locked up for serious Derbyshire crimes since August

These are the faces of offenders jailed over the last few weeks for significant crimes in Derbyshire.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:54 pm

Their offences range from a major drug supply conspiracy to fraud worth over £1.4 million.

During one case a Chesterfield stalker fired a fake Glock gun at his ex-partner’s home on Valentine’s Day.

Criminals jailed for serious Derbyshire crimes

While another sick individual violently assaulted a baby.

Dainty, 25, was jailed for four years after violently assaulting a young baby. Nottingham Crown Court heard he grabbed the child by their face and shook them by the legs during the assault – which happened three years ago. Dainty initially claimed the injuries had been caused by another child and were as the result of accidents. Detective Sergeant Laura Clapham, of Nottinghamshire Police, Dainty, of Hampden Street, Heanor, "committed an appalling act of violence against a defenceless baby and is rightly beginning a lengthy prison sentence".
Brailsford, 53, stole over £1.4 million from her Chesterfield employers by creating fake invoices with her own bank details on them. The bingo gambling addict pilfered the money over the course of nearly nine years while working for Chesterfield firm Urban Design and Development Limited. A court heard she spent £298,000 on a gambling website, £44,000 on caravan holiday homes and sent over £165,000 to family and friends. Brailsford, of Whitehall Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, was jailed for four years and eight months.
Costello, 27, used a child’s water pistol to douse his victims in fuel, before wielding a cigarette lighter and threatening to set them alight and burn their house down. The incident unfolded as Costello got into an argument with one of the victims and sprayed petrol through the window of his van. The second victim was attacked as she came to help. After threatening to burn his victims’ house down, Costello fled the scene on foot on foot but was later arrested. Costello, of of Cranmer Street, Long Eaton, was jailed for six years.
“High risk” Derbyshire paedophile Little, 28, was jailed for buying a tablet and using an online alias to chat on LGBT dating website Grindr. Luke Little, 28, was on parole at the time - having been handed a four-year jail term for downloading and distributing indecent images of children in June 2020. When he was jailed over two years ago he was also sentenced for two counts of inciting a child under the age of 13. Little, formerly of South Street, Alfreton, was jailed for nine months.
The four defendants - co-conspirators in a "retail enterprise" to supply cocaine to recreational users throughout Derbyshire - were jailed for 28 years. Shirebrook man Thomas Carlisle, 28, who headed up the gang, used girlfriends Mikosz and Vincent to to launder the proceeds – funnelling cash through their bank accounts. Chesterfield street dealer Street Mohammed, 34, received wholesale cocaine from Carlisle and supplied the kingpin's customers when Carlisle was unable to.
Heaton, 36, was jailed for 30 months and handed a five-year restraining order after firing a fake Glock gun at ex’s home on Valentine’s Day. He had previously appeared at the frightened woman’s home on Boxing Day this year with a baseball bat and smashed up her gate. Derby Crown Court heard Heaton had already been handed a three-year restraining order and a suspended jail term in 2020 for harassment. Heaton, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and stalking involving fear of violence.