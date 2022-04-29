Criminals jailed since March for serious crimes in Derbyshire

Their offences fraud, illegal drug supply, domestic violence, attempted burglary, exposure and attempted rape.
One of the defendants preyed on three women during early morning sex attacks in Chesterfield – two of the victims were aged in their 70s and 80s.
1. Richard Barlow
Richard Barlow, 40, was jailed for 15 years for supplying cocaine to two teenage girls before undressing and sexually assaulting them at a Derbyshire rock festival.
The girls were both under 16, when Barlow, a music teacher, preyed upon them in their tent at the Pentrich Rock and Blues Festival.
Barlow, formerly of St Edmund’s Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was placed on the sexual offences register for the rest of his life.
Photo: Google
2. Faid Naif
Faid Naif, 26, was jailed for four and a half years after he was caught with £6,000 worth of drugs – including crack cocaine and heroin.
Police also found digital scales, two knuckledusters, a number of mobile phones and nearly £1,000 in cash at an address linked with the defendant. Officers tracked down Naif's dealing base after he was seen dealing in Derby and they discovered wraps of suspected class A drugs on him.
DC Hope, who led the investigation, said: “Dealers like Naif bring with them serious levels of criminality and, as is clear from the weapons found, are willing to use very serious levels of violence to ensure their illicit business is able to continue."
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Mary McCann
Mother-of-four Mary McCann, 35, was jailed for 49 months for killing her four-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old son in the fatal collision on the M1.
A court was told daughter Lily may have survived the crash if she had been strapped in, while son Smaller- who died on his birthday- would certainly still be alive if he had a seatbelt on.
MbCann, of Derby, was on the way back from a birthday celebration as she drove the children northbound between Junctions 14 and 15 when she smashed into a Scania lorry near Milton Keynes, Bucks, just after 11pm on August 9 last year.
McCann had consumed at least 98 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres in blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Lynnett Alptekin
Pregnant accountant Lynnett Alptekin, 40, was jailed for three years for swindling her bosses at a Chesterfield heating technology firm out of over £300,000.
Alptekin syphoned money destined for Carlton Technologies' suppliers into her own bank accounts for four years - ruining the firm's credit rating when its directors were forced to take out loans to keep going.
A judge told her jail was "the only appropriate sentence", adding: “I do that with a heavy heart in light of your condition.”
Photo: Derbyshire Police