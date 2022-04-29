Criminals jailed since March for serious crimes in Derbyshire

3. Mary McCann

Mother-of-four Mary McCann, 35, was jailed for 49 months for killing her four-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old son in the fatal collision on the M1. A court was told daughter Lily may have survived the crash if she had been strapped in, while son Smaller- who died on his birthday- would certainly still be alive if he had a seatbelt on. MbCann, of Derby, was on the way back from a birthday celebration as she drove the children northbound between Junctions 14 and 15 when she smashed into a Scania lorry near Milton Keynes, Bucks, just after 11pm on August 9 last year. McCann had consumed at least 98 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres in blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.

Photo: Derbyshire Police