Criminal with links to Derbyshire absconds from prison – as police call for help from public to locate him

A man with links to Derbyshire has absconded from prison – with police launching an urgent appeal to locate the offender.

Steven Gaskell absconded from HMP Sudbury’s open prison between 8.30pm and midnight on Friday, June 20.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The 32-year-old was serving a sentence of more than five years for causing death by driving whilst disqualified and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

“He is described as being around 6ft 3ins tall, with blonde hair and a blonde or ginger beard.

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

“He has links to Derbyshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, West Yorkshire, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Rutland.”

If you know where Steven is, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 50-210625:

