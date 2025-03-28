Criminal damage with racial language and symbols discovered at Derbyshire skatepark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after an incident involving criminal damage in Whitwell.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are currently investigating criminal damage where racial language and symbols have been written on the Bakestone Moor Skate Park in Whitwell.

Yesterday (Thursday, March 27) officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT have issued an appeal to anyone who have any information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries should contact PC 2660 Adam Podam directly via email at [email protected].