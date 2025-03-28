Criminal damage with racial language and symbols discovered at Derbyshire skatepark
Police are appealing for information after an incident involving criminal damage in Whitwell.
Police are currently investigating criminal damage where racial language and symbols have been written on the Bakestone Moor Skate Park in Whitwell.
Yesterday (Thursday, March 27) officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT have issued an appeal to anyone who have any information about the incident to come forward.
Anyone who can help police with their enquiries should contact PC 2660 Adam Podam directly via email at [email protected].