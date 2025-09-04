Criminal banned from entering Derbyshire town after sentencing for drugs offence

Harry Stones, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared at Derby Crown Court on July 23 – and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Stones was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months – along with a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) and 24 hours of unpaid work.

The CBO, active until July 24 2027, means that for the next two years he must not:

Enter the area of Matlock town as defined by the pictured map (apart from medical appointments, job centre appointments, probation appointments and unpaid work.

Exhibit words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, distress or alarm. He was also handed a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

1 . Criminal behaviour order Stones was hit with a CBO. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales