Crimes in Chesterfield – the latest figures for the town
Here are the crime figures for Chesterfield in April – the latest month for which data is available.
There were 1,376 reported crimes in the town in April – with 229 in the worst-affected neighbourhood.
Crime categories include violence and sexual offences, antisocial behaviour, public order, criminal damage, car crime, burglary and more.
The data is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary and is available to view at police.uk
