Crimes in Chesterfield – the latest figures for the town

Here are the crime figures for Chesterfield in April – the latest month for which data is available.
By Ben McVay
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:16 BST

There were 1,376 reported crimes in the town in April – with 229 in the worst-affected neighbourhood.

Crime categories include violence and sexual offences, antisocial behaviour, public order, criminal damage, car crime, burglary and more.

The data is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary and is available to view at police.uk

104 reports

1. Whittington and Barrow Hill

104 reports

40 reports

2. Staveley

40 reports

99 reports

3. Middlecroft and Poolsbrook

99 reports

58 crimes

4. Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton

58 crimes

