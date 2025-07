In May there were 1,111 reported crimes in Chesterfield – with 198 in the worst-affected area.

The data is available at Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.

Chesterfield neighbourhoods are grouped into policing areas.

The most frequently-occurring offences are violence and sexual offences and criminal damage and arson.

However, the figures also include burglary, vehicle crime, theft, drugs and public order.