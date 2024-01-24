News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Crime in Chesterfield – the latest figures for all offences across the town

Below are the latest police figures for all crimes – broken down by neighbourhood – committed in Chesterfield.
By Ben McVay
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT

In November there were 998 reported crimes in Chesterfield – with 205 in the worst-affected area.

Data is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.

Chesterfield neighbourhoods are grouped into policing areas.

The most prevalent offences are antisocial behaviour, violence and sexual offences and criminal damage and arson.

However, others include burglary, vehicle crime, theft, drugs and public order.

The latest figures for all offences across the town

1. Crime in Chesterfield

The latest figures for all offences across the town Photo: Google

Photo Sales
51 reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

51 reports Photo: Google

Photo Sales
27 reports

3. Staveley

27 reports Photo: Google

Photo Sales
102 reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

102 reports Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page