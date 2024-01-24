Crime in Chesterfield – the latest figures for all offences across the town
Below are the latest police figures for all crimes – broken down by neighbourhood – committed in Chesterfield.
In November there were 998 reported crimes in Chesterfield – with 205 in the worst-affected area.
Data is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.
Chesterfield neighbourhoods are grouped into policing areas.
The most prevalent offences are antisocial behaviour, violence and sexual offences and criminal damage and arson.
However, others include burglary, vehicle crime, theft, drugs and public order.
