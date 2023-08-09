Crime in Chesterfield – the latest figures for all offences
Here is the latest data for all crime categories in Chesterfield – for the month of June.
There were 1,309 reported crimes across the town in June - with 227 in the worst-affected area.
The top-three most prevalent offences recorded across all neighbourhoods were violence and sexual offences, public order and antisocial behaviour.
Other crime categories included burglary, drugs, criminal damage, shoplifting and more.
The data – categorised by policing area – is supplied by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.
