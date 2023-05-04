News you can trust since 1855
Crime in Chesterfield – the latest data broken down by all offences

Below are the latest statistics for all recorded crime in Chesterfield – broken down by policing area.

By Ben McVay
Published 4th May 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:45 BST

There were 1,222 crimes in Chesterfield in March – with 254 reports in the worst-affected area. The data comes from Police.Uk

Crime categories include burglary, drugs, antisocial behaviour, public order, violence and sexual offences, robbery, vehicle crime and more.

In most neighbourhoods the most widely reported offences were violence and sexual offences, antisocial behaviour and public order.

The latest data broken down by all offences

1. Crime in Chesterfield

The latest data broken down by all offences Photo: National World

97 reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

97 reports Photo: Google

37 reports

3. Staveley

37 reports Photo: Google

74 reports

4. Middlecroft and Poolsbrook

74 reports Photo: Google

