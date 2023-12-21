Below is a breakdown of all crimes – broken down by neighbourhood – committed in Chesterfield during 2023.

There were 14,176 reported crimes in Chesterfield this year – with 2,647 in the worst-affected area.

Data for the period of November 2022 up until the end of October this year is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.

Chesterfield neighbourhoods are grouped into policing areas.

The most prevalent offences are antisocial behaviour, violence and sexual offences and criminal damage and arson.