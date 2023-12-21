News you can trust since 1855
Crime in Chesterfield – all offences reported this year across the town

Below is a breakdown of all crimes – broken down by neighbourhood – committed in Chesterfield during 2023.
By Ben McVay
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:38 GMT

There were 14,176 reported crimes in Chesterfield this year – with 2,647 in the worst-affected area.

Data for the period of November 2022 up until the end of October this year is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.

Chesterfield neighbourhoods are grouped into policing areas.

The most prevalent offences are antisocial behaviour, violence and sexual offences and criminal damage and arson.

However, others include burglary, vehicle crime, theft, drugs and public order.

1,113 reports

1. Whittington and Barrow Hill

1,113 reports Photo: Google

397 reports

2. Staveley

397 reports Photo: Google

1,443 reports

3. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

1,443 reports Photo: Google

599 reports

4. Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton

599 reports Photo: Google

