Crime across Chesterfield in 2023 – violence and sexual offences during the last year
Here are the areas of Chesterfield most affected by violence and sexual offences in 2023.
There were 5,463 recorded incidents of violence and sexual offences across the town this year – with 1,021 in the worst-affected area.
Data for the period of November 2022 up until the end of October this year is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.
Chesterfield neighbourhoods are grouped into policing areas.
