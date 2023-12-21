News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Violence and sexual offences during the last yearViolence and sexual offences during the last year
Violence and sexual offences during the last year

Crime across Chesterfield in 2023 – violence and sexual offences during the last year

Here are the areas of Chesterfield most affected by violence and sexual offences in 2023.
By Ben McVay
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT

There were 5,463 recorded incidents of violence and sexual offences across the town this year – with 1,021 in the worst-affected area.

Data for the period of November 2022 up until the end of October this year is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website.

Chesterfield neighbourhoods are grouped into policing areas.

482 reports

1. Whittington and Barrow Hill

482 reports Photo: Google

Photo Sales
229 reports

2. Staveley

229 reports Photo: Google

Photo Sales
556 reports

3. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

556 reports Photo: Google

Photo Sales
242 reports

4. Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton

242 reports Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page