Crash in Derbyshire town sees Audi cause “significant damage” to homeowner’s wall – as police launch witness appeal

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a crash in a Derbyshire town – which saw a black Audi cause “significant damage” to a resident’s wall.

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a collision that occurred in the town after 10.00pm on Friday, March 21.

A team spokesperson said: “A vehicle was involved in a collision and sustained noticeable damage to the front bumper, causing some of it to fall off and be left behind, but the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

“The crash caused significant damage to a resident’s stone wall, causing significant costs in damages. We are urgently seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen a vehicle with significant damage in the area.

The crash inflicted serious damage to a resident’s wall.

“We are also appealing to any garages in the local area that may have had a vehicle repaired recently that matches the following description. The vehicle involved was a black Audi and had the front half of one side of its bumper missing.

“If you saw anything or have any information, no matter how small, please come forward. Your information could be crucial to our investigation.”

If you have any information, contact the force via 101 and quote reference number 25000166230.