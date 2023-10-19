Five people have been handed Criminal Behaviour Orders following instances of criminal and anti-social behaviour.

Farrah Francis Ready, of Kirkstone Court, Long Eaton, admitted criminal damage and theft from a shop when she appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 5, and was handed an eight-week prison sentence.

The charges related to an incident on Monday, June 26 in King Edward Street, Sandiacre, when Ready damaged a vehicle. Two days later she stole items from the Co-op in Grasmere Road, Long Eaton.

Following Ready’s guilty plea, the 28-year-old was handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order, running until July 5, 2026, with five conditions. She must not consume alcohol in a public place other than a licenced premises, must not be found drunk in any public place, must not enter any other place where she has been specifically banned or excluded. She must not act or incite others to act in an anti-social manner in a public place or communal areas of residential accommodation. She must not remain in a retail premises when directed to leave by staff.

Chantelle Monk, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a branch of Wilko’s in Ilkeston on Friday, July 28, and was given a four-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

The order runs until 10 August 2027 and includes two conditions. The 27-year-old must not enter any retail premises from which she has been banned or excluded. She must not remain in any retail premises once directed to leave by staff.

Bryn Tansley, of Regent Street, Long Eaton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court and was handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order after stealing items from a branch of Sainsbury’s in Tamworth Road, Long Eaton.

Under the terms of his order, which runs until August 1, 2026, the 51-year-old must not enter any other place where he has been specifically banned or excluded. He also must not remain in any retail premises when directed to leave by staff.

Ashley Williamson, of no fixed address, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court and was handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order, which runs until August 16, 2026. The 33-year-old must not enter any retail premises where he has been specifically banned or excluded and must not remain in any retail premises when directed to leave by staff.

Michael Harvey, of Denewood Crescent in Nottingham, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order running until October 2, 2026 when he appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court. He was convicted of seven counts of theft from shops in Tamworth Road, Long Eaton.

The conditions of his order mean that the 45-year-old must not enter any other place where he has been specifically banned or excluded. He must also not remain in any retail premises when directed to leave by staff.

If any of the five people breach their conditions, they can be arrested and returned to court and could be sent to prison.

