North East Derbyshire District Council issued a £400 fixed penalty notice to the resident after their waste was found fly tipped in Eckington. The resident paid the reduced charge of £300 following payment within 10 days of the notice being issued. Evidence was retrieved from the waste by a Council Enforcement Officer in December after it was reported by a vigilant member of the public.

North East Derbyshire District Council Leader, Cllr Alex Dale said: “We have a zero tolerance policy on fly tipping and we will take full action against those involved where possible.We are working on further preventative measures. In 2022 we were able to double the fines to the maximum possible and we encourage all members of the public to be vigilant and report anyone they see fly tipping as we have a dedicated enforcement team to deal with waste crime.

North East Derbyshire District Council issued a £400 fixed penalty notice to the resident after their waste was found fly tipped in Eckington. Image for illustration only

“Our Enforcement Officers investigate every report of fly tipping and this latest enforcement action by the Council follows a string of high profile prosecutions of people involved in fly-tipping, including the seizure and crushing of a vehicle in Killamarsh in November 2021.”

The Council is also deploying mobile CCTV in hotspots across the District to help catch fly-tippers in the act.

